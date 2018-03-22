Kidde, a division of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX), has acknowledged that its 425,000 sensor smoke alarms have manufacturing defects and the risk of failing to alarm the owners in case of a fire.

The defective products include PI2010 and PI9010 models. Sold at stores from Sep 10, 2016 to Oct 13, 2017, these products have been called back by the company, keeping in mind consumer safety. While some units were also sold on ShopKidde.com and other websites in January 2018 for $20 to $40 per piece, 40,000 units were sold in Canada.

Per the company, a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm's ability to detect smoke. Customers are advised to remove the alarm and check whether a yellow cap is visible through the opening on the side. They are advised not to take the alarm apart or attempt to remove the yellow cap themselves but to immediately contact the company and request for a replacement.

Kidde has also worked closely with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and other relevant authorities to voluntarily initiate a recall and ensure that defective smoke alarms are replaced with new models as early as possible.

