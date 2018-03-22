Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) stock gained more than 11 percent after the apparel and retail company reported its fourth quarter results. The company said it earned 62 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $792 million versus expectations of 54 cents and $755.64 million. Guess also guided its full year fiscal 2019 EPS to a range of 86 to 98 cents versus expectations of 85 cents per share.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) was trading higher by more than 30 percent. The maker of a cataract surgery drug called Omidria realized a "big win" from Wednesday's release of the U.S. government spending bill, according to Stat News. Specifically, a policy included in the spending bill includes a pass-through extension for Medicare coverage of cataract surgery.

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) gained nearly 6 percent. The streaming music provider said it acquired AdsWizz, a global leader in digital audio ad technology. The acquisition is intended to provider its advertisers with "greater audience reach, and expand the company's revenue opportunities."

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) gained more than 11 percent. The pharmaceutical company that focuses on treating select chronic diseases said it has acquired the European intellectual property related to Probuphine and exclusive rights to commercialize the Titan supplied Probuphine product in Europe and other regions.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) was nearly flat early Thursday morning despite offering a better-than-expected preliminary second quarter report. The steel company said it expects to earn 87 to 93 cents per share (excluding a 38 cent per share tax reform benefit) in the second quarter versus expectations of 73 cents per share.

