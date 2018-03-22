33 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares climbed 34.01 percent to close at $5.32 on Wednesday.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) shares gained 21.86 percent to close at $39.92 after the company reported strong quarterly results.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) gained 20.31 percent to close at $3.85.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares surged 19.09 percent to close at $4.99 on Wednesday after falling 3.46 percent on Tuesday.
- Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN) rose 18.22 percent to close at $2.92 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) climbed 18.11 percent to close at $2.87 on Wednesday.
- Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM) gained 17.54 percent to close at $3.35.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) shares rose 16.17 percent to close at $3.52 on Wednesday.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) climbed 15.04 percent to close at $8.72.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 14.39 percent to close at $38.72 after the late-stage clinical biotech company announced a partnership with Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) to develop therapies for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) shares climbed 14.09 percent to close at $3.32 on Wednesday.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 14.29 percent to close at $8.00.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) gained 12.99 percent to close at $16.70.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares climbed 11.01 percent to close at $6.05.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares gained 10.85 percent to close at $4.80.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) gained 10.29 percent to close at $3.00. Westport Fuel is expected to release quarterly results on March 23.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) gained 6.7 percent to close at $10.35 after the company reported Fast Track designation for PEDMARK.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 5.67 percent to close at $14.90 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) rose 6.6 percent to close at $14.85. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on WPX Energy with a Buy rating and a $23 price target.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares rose 6.01 percent to close at $5.47 after the company reported withdrawal of equity offering due to market conditions.
- MuleSoft, Inc. (NYSE: MULE) shares gained 5.33 percent to close at $44.24. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) confirmed a deal to buy Mulesoft for about $5.90 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
Losers
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR) shares dipped 15.07 percent to close at $11.55 on Wednesday. Alder BioPharma named Paul Cleveland as interim President and CEO.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) tumbled 14.39 percent to close at $5.95 on Wednesday.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) shares fell 13.36 percent to close at $1.88.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares dipped 12 percent to close at $4.40.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 10.93 percent to close at $34.39 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares dropped 10.06 percent to close at $20.75.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) shares declined 9.5 percent to close at $8.10.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares fell 8.85 percent to close at $45.51. General Mills reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but lowered its FY18 earnings forecast.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares dipped 7.62 percent to close at $1.94 on Wednesday.
- Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) fell 6.19 percent to close at $1.06. Eleven Biotherapeutics priced its 7.968 million share offering at $1.13 per share.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares fell 5 percent to close at $41.80. Winnebago company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares dropped 4.79 percent to close at $57.78. Southwest Airlines said Wednesday morning it sees lower-than-expected March travel demand due to the timing of spring break and believes the competitive fare environment is pressuring passenger revenue yields.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.