BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) has selected Susan Dio as the chairman and president of its vast operations in the United Sates.

Since early 2013, John Minge has been leading the company's U.S business. He will be succeeded by Dio from May 1 onward.

The British energy giant manages a large-scale business in the United States including both upstream and downstream activities. The company also focuses on renewable energies in the country. Notably, since 2005, the company has hitherto spent more than $100 billion for all its U.S activities.

With Susan Dio's election, BP is going to hand over the reins of responsibility of its vital US operations to a woman for the first time. During 2017, the company's businesses in the United States contributed to $88.7 billion, representing nearly 34% of the total sales and other operating revenues.

