7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 62 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $792 million, beating estimates by $36 million. The company issued weak guidance but investors were unfazed after projecting 11-12.5 percent sales growth in the first quarter.
- Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ: SITO) shares are up 4 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 31 cents per share, missing estimates by 23 cents.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) shares are up 3 percent following a mixed fourth quarter earnings report. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 9 cents, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $102.2 million, beating estimates by $3.4 million.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings loss of 35 cents per share, up from a loss of $1.16 in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $19 million, missing estimates by $5 million.
Losers
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) shares are down 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN) shares are down 5 percent after reporting an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed.
- FTE Networks Inc (NYSE: FTNW) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.
