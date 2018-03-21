27 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares jumped 57.7 percent to $5.85.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) shares jumped 21.2 percent to $39.70 after the company reported strong quarterly results.
- Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN) climbed 13.8 percent to $2.81 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) gained 12.8 percent to $2.7406.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) rose 12.4 percent to $38.051 after the late-stage clinical biotech company announced a partnership with Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) to develop therapies for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares gained 12.3 percent to $4.711 after falling 3.46 percent on Tuesday.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares rose 10.6 percent to $0.6824. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $1.25 price target.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares climbed 10.4 percent to $4.78.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) shares gained 10.1 percent to $12.00.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) jumped 9.9 percent to $2.9902. Westport Fuel is expected to release quarterly results on March 23.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) surged 8.8 percent to $16.08.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) rose 8.1 percent to $10.30 after the company reported Fast Track designation for PEDMARK.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) gained 7.1 percent to $15.10 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares gained 5.9 percent to $5.4644 after the company reported withdrawal of equity offering due to market conditions.
- MuleSoft, Inc. (NYSE: MULE) shares rose 5.6 percent to $44.33. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) confirmed a deal to buy Mulesoft for about $5.90 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) gained 5.5 percent to $14.69. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on WPX Energy with a Buy rating and a $23 price target.
Losers
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR) shares fell 11.3 percent to $12.0628. Alder BioPharma named Paul Cleveland as interim President and CEO.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares declined 11 percent to $6.4677.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dropped 10.1 percent to $34.71 as the company posted Q4 results.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) declined 9.6 percent to $10.7173.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares fell 9.5 percent to $45.1672. General Mills reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but lowered its FY18 earnings forecast.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) declined 8.8 percent to $3.721.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNW) shares fell 8 percent to $20.50.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) dropped 7.9 percent to $6.40.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares declined 7.8 percent to $40.58. Winnebago company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIO) fell 6.2 percent to $1.06. Eleven Biotherapeutics priced its 7.968 million share offering at $1.13 per share.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares dropped 5.1 percent to $57.620. Southwest Airlines said Wednesday morning it sees lower-than-expected March travel demand due to the timing of spring break and believes the competitive fare environment is pressuring passenger revenue yields.
