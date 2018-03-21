Benzinga To Host StockTwits Detroit Meetup, Pre-Market Trading In Focus

Benzinga is hosting a StockTwits Detroit meetup at its headquarters with a focus on pre-market trading from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27.

Guests are welcome to enjoy pizza and refreshments with fellow stock market enthusiasts. The event is free and attendees can RSVP here.

At 6:30 p.m., a panel discussion will take place between Joel Elconin, co-host of Benzinga’s daily PreMarket Prep show, and StockTwits Detroit co-organizer Vincent Calimazzo about investing with premarket information.

“On many occasions, the highs and lows from the after hours and premarket sessions are never reached during regular market hours, especially if those levels coincide with previously significant levels,” Elconin said.

“On the flip side, if the extreme levels from those sessions are exceeded, it may indicate continued momentum of the current trend.”

The discussion will be followed by a Q&A.

StockTwits Detroit MeetUp states is mission as the following: “liberating small-to-medium-sized investors to take control of their investment decisions by staying abreast of the best investing and trading techniques and augmenting our approach with useful fintech tools.”

StockTwits Detroit co-organizer Vincent Calimazzo at a meetup in 2017. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.