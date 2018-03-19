Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 19, 2018 6:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares are up 25 percent following news that the company's phase 2 OASIS trial for Ulcerative Colitis treatment met primary and all secondary endpoints. The company plans to initiate a phase 3 trial. 
  • First Community Corporation (NASDAQ: FCCO) shares are up 5 percent after reporting fourth quarter EPS of 7 cents, down from 26 cents per share in the same quarter of last year.  The company also announced it's raising its quarterly dividend from 9 cents to 10 cents.
  • Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares are up 8 percent after the company reported positive results of Encore analysis of several prospective clinical trials and registries studying Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair. 
  • BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares are up 5 percent following the announcement of a partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) for "Blackberry Enterprise BRIDGE," to allow Microsoft apps, office programs within BlackBerry dynamics.

Losers

  • WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI) shares are down 19 percent following a second quarter earnings report of 18 cents per share, up from a loss of 12 cents per share a year prior. Sales came in at $8.55 million, up from $6.31 million last year's. The company also initiated a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. 
  • Glyco Mimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares are down 6 percent after announcing a 4.5 million share offering. 
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat.  Adjusted earnings came in at 83 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents.  Sales came in at $9.8 billion, beating estimates by $20 million. The company also reported that third quarter cloud SaaS sales were up 33 percent year-over-year.

