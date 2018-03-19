Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dropbox Preps For Friday IPO Alongside Education, Biotech Firms
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 19, 2018 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
Dropbox Preps For Friday IPO Alongside Education, Biotech Firms
Related
The Week Ahead: AT&T Trial, IBM Think, Nike Earnings, And The IPO Market Comes Alive
The Dropbox IPO: Everything You Need To Know
Reuters: Dropbox IPO oversubscribed (Seeking Alpha)

Just three companies will make their public debuts this week. Here's what you need to know.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) will issue 36 million shares between $16 and $18 Friday on the Nasdaq. With customers including News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H), Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) and Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), Dropbox provides synchronized content storage across devices.

PolyPid Ltd (POLY) will issue more than 3.33 million shares between $21 and $24 Friday on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in Israel, the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company develops, manufactures and commercializes infection treatments using its Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX technology.

Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) will issue 13 million shares between $11.50 and $13.50 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Beijing-based company facilitates online courses for professional qualifications.

Related Links:

5 Reasons Why 2018 Could Be Good For IPO ETFs

The Basics Of IPOs: Some Things You Should Know

3 Important Dates For All IPOs, Explained

Posted-In: Dropbox PolyPid Sunlands Online Education GroupNews Previews IPOs Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPE + DBX)

GDPR: The New European Data Rules And Why They Matters For Ad, E-Commerce Players
The Week Ahead: AT&T Trial, IBM Think, Nike Earnings, And The IPO Market Comes Alive
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Theranos, Kudlow, Wells Fargo And More
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of Economic Data
The Dropbox IPO: Everything You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DBX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.