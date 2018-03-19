Dropbox Preps For Friday IPO Alongside Education, Biotech Firms

Just three companies will make their public debuts this week. Here's what you need to know.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) will issue 36 million shares between $16 and $18 Friday on the Nasdaq. With customers including News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H), Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) and Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), Dropbox provides synchronized content storage across devices.

PolyPid Ltd (POLY) will issue more than 3.33 million shares between $21 and $24 Friday on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in Israel, the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company develops, manufactures and commercializes infection treatments using its Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX technology.

Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) will issue 13 million shares between $11.50 and $13.50 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Beijing-based company facilitates online courses for professional qualifications.

