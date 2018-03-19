The Market In 5 Minutes: AT&T, Facebook Data, Apple Screens, Google Shopping And More
IN THE NEWS
The volatile nature of biotech stocks is evident from the wild swings they experience in the wake of catalytic events, which in fact present profit-making opportunities for an astute investor: Link
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) will face off against the U.S. Department of Justice Monday in a six- to eight-week trial determining the fate of its Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) acquisition. Judge Richard Leon announced March 15 that opening arguments will begin Wednesday following two days of hearings: Link
President Donald Trump and his legal team over the weekend intensified attacks on the special counsel’s probe into possible Russian election interference: Link $
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) ignited a firestorm over how it manages third-party access to its users’ information, after the social network said a firm with ties to the 2016 Trump campaign improperly kept data for years despite saying it had destroyed those records: Link $
America is facing a new housing crisis. A decade after an epic construction binge, fewer homes are being built per household than at almost any time in U.S. history: Link $
Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) routinely fields product queries from millions of shoppers. Now it wants to take a cut of their purchases, too: Link
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, using a secret manufacturing facility near its California headquarters to make small numbers of the screens for testing purposes, according to people familiar with the situation: Link
Hundreds of Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) interns have been left too cash-strapped to afford one of the designer’s outfits — even after winning a lawsuit settlement against the fashion house: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Miami at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- Jefferies upgraded Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) from Hold to Buy
- KeyBanc downgraded Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Overweight to Sector Weight
- Compass Point downgraded Acushnet (NYSE: GOLF) from Buy to Neutral
