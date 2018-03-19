IN THE NEWS

The volatile nature of biotech stocks is evident from the wild swings they experience in the wake of catalytic events, which in fact present profit-making opportunities for an astute investor: Link

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) will face off against the U.S. Department of Justice Monday in a six- to eight-week trial determining the fate of its Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) acquisition. Judge Richard Leon announced March 15 that opening arguments will begin Wednesday following two days of hearings: Link

President Donald Trump and his legal team over the weekend intensified attacks on the special counsel’s probe into possible Russian election interference: Link $

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) ignited a firestorm over how it manages third-party access to its users’ information, after the social network said a firm with ties to the 2016 Trump campaign improperly kept data for years despite saying it had destroyed those records: Link $

America is facing a new housing crisis. A decade after an epic construction binge, fewer homes are being built per household than at almost any time in U.S. history: Link $

Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) routinely fields product queries from millions of shoppers. Now it wants to take a cut of their purchases, too: Link

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, using a secret manufacturing facility near its California headquarters to make small numbers of the screens for testing purposes, according to people familiar with the situation: Link

Hundreds of Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) interns have been left too cash-strapped to afford one of the designer’s outfits — even after winning a lawsuit settlement against the fashion house: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Miami at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Jefferies upgraded Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: DOX) from Hold to Buy KeyBanc downgraded Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Overweight to Sector Weight

(NASDAQ: FTNT) from Overweight to Sector Weight Compass Point downgraded Acushnet (NYSE: GOLF) from Buy to Neutral

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.