Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA) stock gained nearly 1.5 percent after the company received a competing bidding offer. The IT services provider to various branches of the U.S. armed forces received a $6.8 billion acquisition offer from General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) last month for $40.75 per share in cash. But over the weekend, CSRA received an acquisition offer from CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) that consists of $15 per share in cash and 0.184 CACI shares for each CSRA share.

Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS) gained more than 5 percent after the U.K.-based global financial services giant confirmed it will "engage" with activist shareholder Sherborne and its entities who have acquired a 5.16 percent stake in the company.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) was trading flat Monday ahead of the company's scheduled earnings report after the closing bell. The company has beaten both EPS and revenue estimates for each of the past four quarters. Analysts are modeling the technology giant to earn 72 cents per share on revenue of $9.78 billion in its fiscal third quarter report.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained more than 20 percent early Monday morning. The nano-cap pharmaceutical company that focuses on treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer said the FDA's Office of Orphan Products Development has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CLR 131, the company's product candidate for the treatment of neuroblastoma.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) gained more than 5 percent after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company received some support from Wall Street. Jefferies initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and $12 price target, which implies notable upside from Friday's closing price of $6.81.

Related Links:

25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; NASDAQ Futures Tumble Over 2%