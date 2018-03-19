25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSE: KLDX) shares rose 56.3 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) announced plans to acquire Klondex Mines for $462 million.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 48.7 percent to $5.01 in pre-market trading. Geron reported Q4 loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $191,000.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) rose 14.4 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares rose 11.7 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 20.97 percent on Friday.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) rose 10.3 percent to $13.45 in pre-market trading. Cheetah Mobile reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share on revenue of $213.30 million.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) rose 8.1 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading after falling 6.42 percent on Friday.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares rose 5.4 percent to $4.30 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 4.67 percent on Friday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 5 percent to $20.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.43 percent on Friday.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) shares rose 4.5 percent to $29.95 in pre-market trading. Newell Brands entered into a cooperation agreement with Carl C. Icahn.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares rose 4.7 percent to $12.31 in pre-market trading. Activist investor Sherborne acquired 5.16 percent voting rights in Barclays.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) rose 4.7 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LOCO) rose 4.5 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) rose 3.2 percent to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed 'positive' topline results from Phase 2 STRIVE trial of lead antifungal rezafungin.
- CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) rose 2.5 percent to $41.65 in pre-market trading. CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) reported a proposal to acquire CSRA for $44.00 per share in cash and stock.
Losers
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares fell 55.1 percent to $11.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported that Chris Hsu is stepping down as CEO of the company. The company also lowered its 2018 revenue forecast.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) fell 9.1 percent to $112.70 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that Apple is secretly working on own device displays.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) fell 7.5 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading after rising 2.56 percent on Friday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares fell 6.3 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading after surging 13.13 percent on Friday.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares fell 5.7 percent to $2.31 in pre-market trading after climbing 118.75 percent on Friday.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 5.3 percent to $6.06 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.70 percent on Friday.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) fell 5.3 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 7.07 percent on Friday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4.6 percent to $2.06 in the pre-market trading session after rising 4.85 percent on Friday.
- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) fell 4.5 percent to $11 in pre-market trading.
- ZSCALER, INC. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 4.4 percent to $31.56 after rising 106.25 percent on Friday.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR) shares fell 3.9 percent to $66.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.63 percent on Friday.
