A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; NASDAQ Futures Tumble Over 2%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Miami at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133 points to 24,832.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 14.65 points to 2,741.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index dipped 173 points to 6,951.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.29 percent to trade at $66.02 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.43 percent to trade at $62.09 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.53 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.60 percent and German DAX 30 index falling 0.89 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.23 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.68 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.90 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.04 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.29 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.76 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Buy to Hold.

GrubHub shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $110.53 on Friday.

Breaking news