A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; NASDAQ Futures Tumble Over 2%
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Miami at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133 points to 24,832.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 14.65 points to 2,741.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index dipped 173 points to 6,951.25.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.29 percent to trade at $66.02 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.43 percent to trade at $62.09 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.53 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.60 percent and German DAX 30 index falling 0.89 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.23 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.68 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.90 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.04 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.29 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.76 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Buy to Hold.
GrubHub shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $110.53 on Friday.
Breaking news
- Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) disclosed an 8 million offering by selling shareholders.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) disclosed that EYLEA met its 24-week primary endpoint in its Phase 3 PANORAMA trial.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares dropped around 4 percent in pre over misuse of user data by Cambridge Analytica.
- CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) reported a proposal to acquire CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA) for $44.00 per share in cash and stock. CACI also raised its 2018 guidance.
