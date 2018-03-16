Market Overview

36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2018 12:35pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares climbed 31.5 percent to $3.26. Teligent reported a Q4 loss of $0.11 per share on sales of $16.101 million.
  • Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) gained 20.6 percent to $11.0731 after reporting fourth quarter earnings of 33 cents per share, up from a loss of 20 cents in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $3.2 million, up from $2.2 million a year prior.
  • Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 19 percent to $6.64 after the company reported strong fourth-quarter results. Adjusted earnings came in at 61 cents per share, on sales of $81 million.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares climbed 18.77 percent to $18.41 as the company disclosed that it has reached enrollment milestone in M207-ADAM long-term safety study.
  • RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) shares rose 15 percent to $5.8631.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) gained 13.7 percent to $26.56 as the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong earnings forecast for the full year.
  • The KEYW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) rose 13.3 percent to $8.15 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) climbed 13.1 percent to $5.60 after reporting fourth quarter operational EBITDA of $20 million. Net earnings came in at $129 million up from $11 million a year prior. The company sees FY18 sales of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, with operational EBITDA in the range of $60 million-$70 million.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) gained 12.8 percent to $22.55 following Q4 results.
  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 12.7 percent to $15.8900 after dipping 20.70 percent on Thursday.
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) rose 8.7 percent to $30.968 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 8.6 percent to $24.89. Shoe Carnival is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 27. Pivotal Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from Hold to Buy.
  • Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) climbed 8.6 percent to $12.70 following Q4 results.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) gained 8.2 percent to $5.7950. Aurinia Pharma reported a Q4 loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $31,000
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares rose 7.6 percent to $14.3601 after climbing 71.16 percent on Thursday.
  • Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 7.5 percent to $2.89 after gaining 2.28 percent on Thursday.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 7 percent to $2.44.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares gained 6.5 percent to $45.7599. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Winnebago from Hold to Buy.
  • Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) shares rose 6.4 percent to $6.79 following Q4 results.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) shares gained 5.8 percent to $2.0523 after the company reported narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares rose 4.6 percent to $6.60 following Q4 results.
  • Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) rose 3.8 percent to $18.95 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 3 percent to $225.175 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for the second quarter.

Losers

  • Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (NASDAQ: EXXI) dropped 25.7 percent to $4.018. Energy XXI Gulf Coast reported Q4 loss of $6.47 per share on revenue of $93.8 million.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares fell 25.5 percent to $9.75 after a report that CEO Sam Bernards stepped down. Co-Founder and Chair Terry Pearce was named interim replacement. Purple Innovation reported a Q4 loss of $2 million on sales of $63 million.
  • Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) dropped 14.6 percent to $1.75 following Q4 sales miss and weak FY18 sales forecast.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares tumbled 13.5 percent to $7.79. Everspin Technologies reported a Q4 loss of $0.35 per share on revenue of $10.1 million. The company expects Q1 loss of $0.45 to $0.41 per share on sales of $9.4 million to $9.8 million.
  • Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ: SNDE) fell 13.35 percent to $4.939.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares declined 11 percent to $2.4383 following Q4 results.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dropped 10.2 percent to $43.287 after reporting fourth quarter EPS loss of $3.72. Sales came in at $456.29 million, missing estimates by $70 million.
  • Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE: FBR) shares declined 9.7 percent to $19.54. Fibria shareholders agreed to merge with Suzano.
  • Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) dropped 8.4 percent to $4.075.
  • Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) fell 6.8 percent to $13.00. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Key Energy with a Hold rating.
  • Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE: EEQ) declined 5 percent to $9.78. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Enbridge Energy from Buy to Neutral.
  • Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares fell 4 percent to $5.97. Rockwell Medical reported a Q4 loss of $0.18 per share on sales of $14.8 million.
  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) fell 3.7 percent to $98.89. Tiffany reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

