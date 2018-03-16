Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock gained more than 1 percent Friday morning after the company's former chairman Paul Jacobs reportedly approached a group of global investors to acquire the company and take it private.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) stock experienced heavy volatility Thursday, which may carry over into Friday. The nana-cap China-based casual menswear company saw its stock halted multiple times Thursday after announcing a new long-term contract with Kai Xin.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) gained more than 3 percent in reaction to a better-than-expected first quarter earnings report, which was accompanied with a strong fiscal second quarter guidance.

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) was trading higher by more than 20 percent after the industrial biotechnology company reported its fourth quarter results after Thursday's close.

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) was trading higher by more than 25 percent. The agricultural biotechnology company released a presentation titled "SEED+ Rural E-Commerce with Blockchain Technologies" at the "Elastos x BITMAIN Meetup: Blockchain for Scaling Large, Enterprise DApps" on March 15, 2018.

