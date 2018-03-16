Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2018 9:36am   Comments
Share:

Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock gained more than 1 percent Friday morning after the company's former chairman Paul Jacobs reportedly approached a group of global investors to acquire the company and take it private.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) stock experienced heavy volatility Thursday, which may carry over into Friday. The nana-cap China-based casual menswear company saw its stock halted multiple times Thursday after announcing a new long-term contract with Kai Xin.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) gained more than 3 percent in reaction to a better-than-expected first quarter earnings report, which was accompanied with a strong fiscal second quarter guidance.

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) was trading higher by more than 20 percent after the industrial biotechnology company reported its fourth quarter results after Thursday's close.

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) was trading higher by more than 25 percent. The agricultural biotechnology company released a presentation titled "SEED+ Rural E-Commerce with Blockchain Technologies" at the "Elastos x BITMAIN Meetup: Blockchain for Scaling Large, Enterprise DApps" on March 15, 2018.

Related Links:

The Market In 5 Minutes: Toy 'R' Us To Close, McMaster Out, MLPs Take A Hit

28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + AMRS)

28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Housing Starts, Consumer Sentiment Reports
10 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2018
8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
10 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on QCOM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.