28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 29 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong fourth-quarter results. Adjusted earnings came in at 61 cents per share, on sales of $81 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares rose 13.3 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading. Adamis Pharmaceuticals issued an update on accomplishments for 2017 and goals for 2018.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares rose 14.6 percent to $15.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 71.16 percent on Thursday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 17.2 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth quarter operational EBITDA of $20 million. Net earnings came in at $129 million up from $11 million a year prior. The company sees FY18 sales of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, with operational EBITDA in the range of $60 million-$70 million.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) rose 8.8 percent to $19.85 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) shares rose 8.3 percent to $2.10 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (NASDAQ: EXXI) rose 8.2 percent to $5.85 in pre-market trading. Energy XXI Gulf Coast reported Q4 loss of $6.47 per share on revenue of $93.8 million.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares rose 7 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Adecoagro SA (NYSE: AGRO) shares rose 6.4 percent to $8.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY17 net income of $11.7 million.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) rose 6.2 percent to $5.69 in pre-market trading. Aurinia Pharma reported a Q4 loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $31,000
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 6 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.28 percent on Thursday.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 5.9 percent to $56.50 in pre-market trading after falling 1.42 percent on Thursday.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) rose 5.5 percent to $30.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 5 percent to $4.23 in pre-market trading.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 4.8 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading. Shoe Carnival is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 27.
- Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 4.5 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading after surging 13.14 percent on Thursday.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 4 percent to $227.50 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued a strong forecast for the second quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 14.1 percent to $41.40 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth quarter EPS loss of $3.72. Sales came in at $456.29 million, missing estimates by $70 million.
- HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE: HMG) fell 8.3 percent to $16.01 in pre-market trading after rising 9.06 percent on Thursday.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) fell 6.8 percent to $9.55 in pre-market trading.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) fell 6.3 percent to $6.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.36 percent on Thursday.
- Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares fell 6.1 percent to $5.84 in pre-market trading. Rockwell Medical reported a Q4 loss of $0.18 per share on sales of $14.8 million.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) fell 5.8 percent to $96.75 in the pre-market trading session. Tiffany reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- DRDGOLD Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: DRD) shares fell 5.2 percent to $2.74 in pre-market trading after declining 1.28 percent on Thursday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 4 percent to $13.55 in pre-market trading after dipping 20.70 percent on Thursday.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) fell 3.8 percent to $26.01 after the company issued a weak FY19 outlook.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) fell 3.8 percent to $70.00 in pre-market trading.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares fell 2.3 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading. Hibbett reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.