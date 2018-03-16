A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Housing Starts, Consumer Sentiment Reports

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade. Housing starts report for February is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on industrial production for February will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March and the Labor Department's JOLTS report for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8 points to 24,916.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 1.75 points to 2,757.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.50 points to 7,071.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.15 percent to trade at $65.22 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.29 percent to trade at $61.37 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.17 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.18 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.69 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.24 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.27 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.58 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.12 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.65 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 1.51 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) from Hold to Buy.

Lumber Liquidators shares rose 3.79 percent to $25.50 in pre-market trading.

