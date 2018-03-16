55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares surged 71.76 percent to close at $13.35 on Thursday after climbing 56 percent on Wednesday.
- KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 46.76 percent to close at $7.25 after the company disclosed a new long term contract with Kai Xin.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) shares jumped 44.26 percent to close at $4.40. Image Sensing reported Q4 earnings of $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.34 million. The company announced resignation of CFO Richard Ehrich.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) surged 38.35 percent to close at $28.14. Ionis Pharma and Akcea reported partnership for commercialization of Inotersen for hATTR.
- Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) shares jumped 27.34 percent to close at $7.36.
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) gained 23.73 percent to close at $3.65 following Q4 results.
- Coastway Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWAY) rose 20.89 percent to close at $27.20. HarborOne Bancorp announced plans to purchase Coastway Bancorp for $28.25 per share in common stock.
- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) shares rose 19.06 percent to close at $32.05 after the company issued Q1 guidance.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 18.78 percent to close at $10.94 following Q4 results.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) gained 17.88 percent to close at $37.64 following Q4 results.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares jumped 16.98 percent to close at $3.10.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) gained 15.23 percent to close at $6.81 on Thursday.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) shares rose 14.53 percent to close at $1.97 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) shares rose 13.33 percent to close at $17.00. Arcus Biosciences priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) gained 13.14 percent to close at $2.67.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares rose 12.2 percent to close at $6.90 after reporting Q4 results.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) rose 12.17 percent to close at $2.58 on Thursday.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: RXII) rose 12.09 percent to close at $5.10 on Thursday after rising 42.19 percent on Wednesday.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) rose 10.89 percent to close at $38.70 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 10.83 percent to close at $3.48.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares gained 10.3 percent to close at $2.57.
- Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ: CTWS) rose 9.72 percent to close at $57.68 following FY17 results. SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service agreed to combine in all-stock transaction.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares gained 8.01 percent to close at $7.08 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for PTI-428 in cystic fibrosis.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) climbed 7.54 percent to close at $4.28 on Thursday after gaining 3.38 percent on Wednesday.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 6.95 percent to close at $6.62. Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from Hold to Buy.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 5.84 percent to close at $12.86 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) gained 4.75 percent to close at $93.44. Dollar General reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for FY18. The company’s same-store sales also exceeded expectations.
Losers
- Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares dipped 64.58 percent to close at $9.32 on Thursday after the company reported a clinical hold on SGT-001 Phase I/II clinical trial for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) fell 35.3 percent to close at $4.82. J.Jill reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $188.7 million. The company expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.14 to $0.16 per share and announced the retirement of its CEO Paula Bennett.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 27.27 percent to close at $2.16 on Thursday after climbing 73.68 percent on Wednesday.
- WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) fell 23.31 percent to close at $7.04 as the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued a weak sales guidance for FY18.
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 22.76 percent to close at $9.13 after reporting Q4 results.
- Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) declined 21.53 percent to close at $13.67 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 20.7 percent to close at $14.10.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares declined 20.38 percent to close at $5.0001 on Thursday.
- Entravision Communication (NYSE: EVC) slipped 19.84 percent to close at $5.05 following Q4 results.
- Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ABDC) dropped 19.36 percent to close at $6.25.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares fell 18.25 percent to close at $3.27.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) dropped 17.93 percent to close at $40.09.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) dipped 17.81 percent to close at $6.00 following downbeat FY18 earnings guidance.
- Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP) declined 17.33 percent to close at $10.83 following Q4 results.
- Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) fell 16.46 percent to close at $7.92. Quintana Energy Services will release Q4 financial results on March 28, 2018.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) dropped 15.58 percent to close at $4.01. Sportsman's Warehouse said Wednesday CEO John Schaefer resigned from the company and will be replaced by Jon Barker, the company's president and chief operating officer.
- Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE: EEQ) fell 15.57 percent to close at $10.30.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) fell 15.5 percent to close at $6.16 following Q4 results.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) fell 15.35 percent to close at $1.82.
- Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY) declined 15.12 percent to close at $3.65. Invuity priced its 6.2 million share offering at $3.50 per share.
- IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSE: IMH) slipped 14.87 percent to close at $7.90 following Q4 results.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) dropped 14.34 percent to close at $17.50 after reporting Q4 results.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) fell 12.54 percent to close at $8.93 following Q4 results.
- HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HONE) declined 12.4 percent to close at $17.38. HarborOne Bancorp announced plans to purchase Coastway Bancorp for $28.25 per share in common stock.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) fell 10.52 percent to close at $27.56. Bitauto reported Q4 earnings of $0.11 per share on sales of $413.5 million. The company expects Q1 sales of $301.8 million to $309.5 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 8.89 percent to close at $26.25.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares fell 6.61 percent to close at $2.26 following Q4 results and Q1 guidance.
- Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) fell 5.04 percent to close at $23.55 after reporting fourth quarter earnings that fell in-line with estimates. Sales also beat estimates by $300,000, coming in at $66.8 million. The company issued downbeat first quarter and 2018 sales guidance.
