Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Housing starts report for February is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on Industrial production for February will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
