8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares are up 20 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 61 cents per share, which may not compare to a 7-cent estimate. Sales came in at $81 million, beating estimates by $13 million.
- Quorum Health Corp (NYSE: QHC) shares are up 18 percent following a fourth quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 95 cents, up from a loss of $3.19 in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in $13 million higher than estimates at $515 million.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares are up 12 percent after reporting fourth quarter operational EBITDA of $20 million. Net earnings came in at $129 million up from $11 million a year prior. The company sees FY18 sales of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, with operational EBITDA in the range of $60 million-$70 million.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) shares are up 14 percent after reporting fourth quarter earnings of 33 cents per share, up from a loss of 20 cents in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $3.2 million, up from $2.2 million a year prior.
- KEYW Holding Corp (NASDAQ: KEYW) shares are up 10 percent after reporting fourth quarter GAAP EPS of 32 cents. Sales came in at $127 million, beating estimates by $3 million.
Losers
- Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares are down 12 percent after a report that CEO Sam Bernards stepped down. Co-Founder and Chair Terry Pearce was named interim replacement.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares are down 5 percent after reporting fourth quarter EPS loss of 63 cents, beating estimates by 3 cents.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are down 8 percent after reporting fourth quarter EPS loss of $3.72. Sales came in at $456.29 million, missing estimates by $70 million.
