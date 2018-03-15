Assessing Future Bias Of The Swiss National Bank

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) in its monetary policy meeting on March 15, 2018, decided to maintain its monetary policy in the expansionary territory for now. That translates to two important decisions:

The Interest on sight deposits at the SNB will remain at –0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor will remain between –1.25 percent and –0.25 percent.

At the same time, the SNB will remain active in the foreign exchange market.

The summary of the analysis of the monetary policy statement for assessing the SNB’s bias for future actions is rather neutral as March statement is little changed from the previous statements. SNB’s monetary policy still remains in dovish to neutrally territory and the Bank is unlikely to change its monetary policy anytime soon.

Analysis of SNB’s monetary policy stance from March statement