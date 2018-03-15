42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares jumped 311.23 percent to close at $47.99 on Wednesday after the company disclosed that it has achieved key resistant starch wheat technology milestones.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) climbed 56 percent to close at $7.80 after report of data showing patient care individualized by Daxor's precision blood volume analysis reduced heart failure readmissions by 56% and mortality by 80%.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) rose 42.19 percent to close at $4.55.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares gained 37.68 percent to close at $4.75 following first-quarter results. Earnings came in at 5 cents per share in the quarter up from a loss of 2 cents in the same quarter of last year. Revenues came in at $10.3 million, beating estimates by $3.7 million.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares rose 28.36 percent to close at $13.58.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) gained 28.35 percent to close at $1.63 after the company Reported Q4 earnings of $0.05 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) climbed 25.34 percent to close at $6.05 on Wednesday.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) gained 23.95 percent to close at $13.852.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) gained 22.21 percent to close at $8.20 on Wednesday.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares rose 16 percent to close at $2.90.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) climbed 13.54 percent to close at $5.45 on Wednesday.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) gained 13.38 percent to close at $6.27 after the company announced plan to acquire Greater China Intermodal Investments.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) surged 13.14 percent to close at $16.70.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) rose 12.63 percent to close at $25.23.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares gained 12.56 percent to close at $21.24 on Wednesday.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) rose 10.59 percent to close at $32.17 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) rose 10.33 percent to close at $40.37 after reporting updated Q4 results.
- PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) gained 9.6 percent to close at $25.00 amid news that the company will open Veterinary clinics in 20 WalMart locations over the next 90 days. PetIQ reported a Q4 loss of $3.3 million on revenue of $51.9 million.
- AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) gained 7.81 percent to close at $14.50. AstroNova reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share on sales of $32.7 million.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) shares rose 7.42 percent to close at $40.67 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE: RSO) gained 6.01 percent to close at $9.52. JMP Securities upgraded Resource Capital from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
- Prudential Public Limited Company (ADR) (NYSE: PUK) rose 5.63 percent to close at $53.99 after the company announced plans to split itself into two .
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) rose 5.14 percent to close at $25.77. Vertical Group upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares tumbled 93.45 percent to close at $1.65 on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of inner ear disorders announced an update to a clinical trial and a reverse stock split. The company said preliminary data from its TACTT3 trial of its Keyzilen therapy for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in the Tinnitus Functional Score from baseline. Also, after hosting an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders Tuesday, a reverse split of the stock of 1 new share for 10 old shares was authorized and become effective as of March 13.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) shares fell 27.96 percent to close at $4.51.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) dipped 20.23 percent to close at $38.22. Signet reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY19.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares declined 15.67 percent to close at $3.58.
- Spherix Inc (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares fell 15.42 percent to close at $1.70 on Wednesday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares dropped 14.74 percent to close at $10.30.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NASDAQ: ASIX) fell 14.51 percent to close at $36.07 after federal and state authorities at Hopewell, Virginia site execute search warrant, possibly related to emissions compliance.
- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) dropped 14.22 percent to close at $3.80 after reporting larger-than-expected Q4 loss.
- CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ: CUI) fell 13.85 percent to close at $2.80. CUI Global reported Q4 loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $21.1 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 13.28 percent to close at $28.81. Intellia Therapeutics reported a Q4 loss of $0.61 per share on sales of $6.668 million.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) tumbled 12.67 percent to close at $3.17.
- Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares declined 12.18 percent to close at $3.82 on Wednesday.
- Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ: SILC) shares fell 11.98 percent to close at $35.79 on Wednesday after dropping 30.57 percent on Tuesday. Silicom reported that the 'top-10 cloud player' that awarded the company its biggest ever design win in march 2017 has aborted its order due to internal reasons.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) fell 11.71 percent to close at $25.02.
- China Lodging Group, Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 10.34 percent to close at $132.12 following Q4 results. China Lodging Group reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share on revenue of $340.4 million.
- Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE: CTT) fell 7.42 percent to close at $12.60. CatchMark reported a 4.5 million share common stock offering.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) dropped 7.35 percent to close at $6.05 after the company reported pricing of convertible senior notes offering.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) declined 6.91 percent to close at $48.50.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) slipped 5.88 percent to close at $11.20. Morgan Stanley downgraded Inovalon from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.