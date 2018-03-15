Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Philly Fed manufacturing index for March is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on import and export prices for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The housing market index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for January is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.