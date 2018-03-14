The Market In 5 Minutes: Ford Upgrade, Google To Ban Crypto Ads, Bezos And Amazon
IN THE NEWS
Experts expect an influx in autonomous vehicles in 2020, but the lane change may take longer for cargo carriers: Link
The list of notable departures from the White House grew Tuesday after President Donald Trump ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: Link
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in 1994 in his garage. From its roots as an online bookstore it has grown to be an empire valued at roughly $770 billion, behind only Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in the U.S.: Link $
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will offer home delivery of groceries in 100 cities by the end of the year and launch same-day delivery in New York City, adopting a costly model it previously resisted as Amazon, Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Target (NYSE: TGT) invest in similar services: Link $
Congress wants to accelerate a shake-up of one firm’s dominance over the credit scores used to vet many U.S. mortgages: Link $
Google said it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June: Link
Wall Street’s main regulator has a new worry in its race to keep tabs on the cryptocurrency craze: hedge funds: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 9 March +0.9% vs +0.3% prior
- USA PPI (MoM) for Feb 0.20% vs 0.10% Est; Prior 0.40%
- Core PPI (YoY) for Feb 2.50% vs 2.50% Est; Prior 2.20%
- Core Retail Sales (MoM) for Feb 0.20% vs 0.30% Est; Prior 0.00%
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford (NYSE: F) from Underweight to Overweight
- Jefferies upgraded Oceaneering (NYSE: OII) from Underperform to Hold
- Vertical Group downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) from Hold to Sell
