IN THE NEWS

Experts expect an influx in autonomous vehicles in 2020, but the lane change may take longer for cargo carriers: Link

The list of notable departures from the White House grew Tuesday after President Donald Trump ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: Link

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in 1994 in his garage. From its roots as an online bookstore it has grown to be an empire valued at roughly $770 billion, behind only Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in the U.S.: Link $

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will offer home delivery of groceries in 100 cities by the end of the year and launch same-day delivery in New York City, adopting a costly model it previously resisted as Amazon, Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Target (NYSE: TGT) invest in similar services: Link $

Congress wants to accelerate a shake-up of one firm’s dominance over the credit scores used to vet many U.S. mortgages: Link $

Google said it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June: Link

Wall Street’s main regulator has a new worry in its race to keep tabs on the cryptocurrency craze: hedge funds: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 9 March +0.9% vs +0.3% prior

USA PPI (MoM) for Feb 0.20% vs 0.10% Est; Prior 0.40%

Core PPI (YoY) for Feb 2.50% vs 2.50% Est; Prior 2.20%

Core Retail Sales (MoM) for Feb 0.20% vs 0.30% Est; Prior 0.00%

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford (NYSE: F) from Underweight to Overweight

(NYSE: F) from Underweight to Overweight Jefferies upgraded Oceaneering (NYSE: OII) from Underperform to Hold

(NYSE: OII) from Underperform to Hold Vertical Group downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) from Hold to Sell

