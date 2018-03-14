Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock gained nearly 1 percent ahead of Wednesday's open. Traders and investors highlight the $11.50 price as a support level and the stock attempted to breach this level multiple times in March.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) stock moved higher by 3 percent on heavy volume Tuesday afternoon after the public utility company in the state of California confirmed it will work with state legislators to improve natural disaster management and response time. A spokesperson from the company told Benzinga, "Together we can deliver the solutions needed to save lives."

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) gained 10 percent after the pet health and wellness company said it will open 20 veterinary services clinics in Walmart locations within the next 90 days. The company plans on opening more than one thousand additional clinicals in retail partners through 2023.

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) gained nearly 50 percent early Wednesday morning. The manufacturer of interconnected products and systems like coaxial and specialty cables, reported its fiscal first quarter results Tuesday and earned 5 cents per share on revenue of $10.03 million versus a 2 cent per share loss and revenue of $6.6 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) stock appears to be down more than 90 percent after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of inner ear disorders announced an update to a clinical trial and a reverse stock split. The company said preliminary data from its TACTT3 trial of its Keyzilen therapy for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in the Tinnitus Functional Score from baseline. Also, after hosting an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders Tuesday, a reverse split of the stock of 1 new share for 10 old shares was authorized and become effective as of March 13.

Related Links:

24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports