24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares rose 40.6 percent to $4.85 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results. Earnings came in at 5 cents per share in the quarter up from a loss of 2 cents in the same quarter of last year. Revenues came in at $10.3 million, beating estimates by $3.7 million.
- Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares rose 11.4 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after falling 1.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares rose 10.8 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its device subsidiary has expanded into CAR-T related contract development and manufacturing services.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) rose 8.5 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after declining 8.51 percent on Tuesday.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) rose 8.5 percent to $31.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 8.1 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) rose 6.3 percent to $24.25 in pre-market trading amid news that the company will open Veterinary clinics in 20 WalMart locations over the next 90 days. PetIQ reported a Q4 loss of $3.3 million on revenue of $51.9 million.
- Prudential Public Limited Company (ADR) (NYSE: PUK) rose 5.7 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to split itself into two .
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) shares rose 5.7 percent to $40 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) rose 5.6 percent to $38.27 in pre-market trading after falling 4.98 percent on Tuesday.
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) rose 5.2 percent to $38.50 in pre-market trading after reporting updated Q4 results.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) rose 4.8 percent to $19.79 in pre-market trading.
- AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) rose 4.5 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading. AstroNova reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share on sales of $32.7 million.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 4 percent to $11.20 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford from Underweight to Overweight.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ: SILC) shares fell 14.9 percent to $34.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 30.57 percent on Tuesday.
- China Lodging Group, Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 10 percent to $132.62 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. China Lodging Group reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share on revenue of $340.4 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) shares fell 8.2 percent to $5.75 in pre-market trading.
- Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE: CTT) fell 7.8 percent to $12.55 in pre-market trading. CatchMark reported a 4.5 million share common stock offering.
- Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) shares fell 6.5 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading. Everi reported a Q4 loss of $0.37 per share on revenue of $247.9 million.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) fell 5.9 percent to $45.10. Signet reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY19.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 4 percent to $13.49 in pre-market trading after rising 23.79 percent on Tuesday.
- Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) shares fell 3.5 percent to $16.80 in pre-market trading.
- Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) fell 3.3 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a 13.5 million share common stock offering.
- Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE: CX) fell 3.3 percent to $7.09 in the pre-market trading session.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.