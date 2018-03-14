Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2018 5:06am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Producer Price Index for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on retail sales for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

