Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail sales for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on business inventories for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
