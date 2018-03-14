45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares climbed 54.11 percent to close at $6.38 on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network announced an update. The company said the FDA granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its PTI-428, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) amplifier.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) gained 22.54 percent to close at $10.82.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares rose 21.51 percent to close at $34.06. BlueLinx shares gained 77.52 percent Monday after the company reported a $413 million merger with Cedar Creek.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) gained 21.12 percent to close at $2.81 following a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) rose 20.82 percent to close at $11.1758.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) gained 17.95 percent to close at $1.84 after biotechnology company that focuses on regenerative medicine received an equity investment. The company said it received a $21 million equity investment at $1.76 per share from Healios K.K. as part of a plan to significantly expanding their existing development and commercialization collaboration.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares jumped 17.17 percent to close at $7.03 on Tuesday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) gained 14.46 percent to close at $7.60.
- American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) rose 14.32 percent to close at $23.15 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) shares climbed 13.65 percent to close at $19.23.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 13.58 percent to close at $6.94 on Tuesday.
- Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE: NRE) gained 12.09 percent to close at $12.42 following Q4 results.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) rose 11.45 percent to close at $3.70 on Tuesday.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) shares gained 10.71 percent to close at $21.70. DSW reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) climbed 10.56 percent to close at $12.15.
- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE: BRT) shares gained 9.92 percent to close at $11.41 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments raised its quarterly dividend by around 11.1 percent.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares climbed 9.5 percent to close at $2.19.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 8.5 percent to close at $16.70. Zosana Pharma reported a Q4 loss of $3.80 per share on Monday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 6.02 percent to close at $13.91.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) rose 5.34 percent to close at $53.30. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Cutera with an Overweight rating.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) gained 4.98 percent to close at $29.70. UBS upgraded M.D.C. from Sell to Buy.
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) rose 3.31 percent to close at $38.09 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter an issued a strong forecast for FY18.
Losers
- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) shares tumbled 30.57 percent to close at $40.66 on Tuesday.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares declined 24.56 percent to close at $2.15 on Tuesday after dropping 31.33 percent on Monday.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) dropped 24.41 percent to close at $6.69.
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 22.89 percent to close at $3.57 after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares tumbled 19.96 percent to close at $8.90 after the company posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) declined 18.93 percent to close at $1.97.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) fell 17.5 percent to close at $11.83 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter guidance.
- Fanhua Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: FANH) fell 16.04 percent to close at $27.21. Fanhua reported Q4 earnings of $0.30 per share on sales of $106.12 million.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) shares tumbled 14.89 percent to close at $3.20.
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARLZ) shares dipped 13.86 percent to close at $1.74. Aralez reported a Q4 loss of $0.68 per share on sales of $28 million.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) fell 12.24 percent to close at $5.02 following Q4 results.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) fell 12.14 percent to close at $29.01.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 11.76 percent to close at $1.95. Advaxis reported a Q1 loss of $0.49 per share and announced a clinical hold in axalimogene filolisbac Phase 1/2 combination study with AstraZeneca's IMFINZI.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares dropped 11.44 percent to close at $3.675.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares fell 11.35 percent to close at $5.00 on Tuesday.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares dipped 11.21 percent to close at $13.55.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) fell 10.89 percent to close at $127.345. Madrigal Pharma reported a Q4 loss of $0.67 per share.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares dropped 10.52 percent to close at $12.08.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares fell 10.42 percent to close at $41.25 on Tuesday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) declined 9.69 percent to close at $17.00. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals named Dr. June Almenoff as COO and Chief Medical Officer.
- Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) shares fell 9.09 percent to close at $24.79. Leerink Swann downgraded Vocera Communications from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 9.07 percent to close at $4.01.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares fell 4.95 percent to close at $59.70 in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's move to block Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO)'s proposed takeover of the U.S.-based digital communication technology company. Trump cited "credible evidence" the takeover led by the Singapore-based company "threatens to impair the national security of the US."
