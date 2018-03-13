Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2018 6:26pm   Comments
After Hours Gainers / Losers (3/13/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares are up 31 percent following a first quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 5 cents per share in the quarter up from a loss of 2 cents in the same quarter of last year. Revenues came in at $10.3 million, beating estimates by $3.7 million.
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 48 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $703 million, beating estimates by $7 million.The company sees FY18 adjusted EPS in the range of $2.40-$2.50.
  • PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares are up 8 percent amid news that the company will open Veterinary clinics in 20 WalMart Inc (NYSE: WMT) locations over the next 90 days. The company reported a fourth quarter earnings loss of 25 cents per share. Sales came in at $52 million, slightly beating estimates. The company also reaffirmed FY18 guidance.
  • iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers

  • Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) shares are down 3 percent, passing a new 52-week low after hours. The company reports earnings Wednesday morning.
  • Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares are down 4 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. Fourth quarter earnings came in at a loss of 90 cents per share, missing estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in over a half million short of estimates at $11.1 million.
  • Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares are down 3 percent after naming Thomas Barton new CEO.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.

