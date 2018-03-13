Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) stock gained more than 25 percent early Tuesday morning after biotechnology company that focuses on regenerative medicine received an equity investment. The company said it received a $21 million equity investment at $1.76 per share from Healios K.K. as part of a plan to significantly expanding their existing development and commercialization collaboration.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) gained more than 50 percent after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network announced an update. The company said the FDA granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its PTI-428, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) amplifier.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) lost more than 5 percent in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's move to block Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO)'s proposed takeover of the U.S.-based digital communication technology company. Trump cited "credible evidence" the takeover led by the Singapore-based company "threatens to impair the national security of the US."

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) was trading flat after announcing fourth quarter results. The industrial distributor earned 49 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $1.183 billion versus expectations of 44 cents and $1.16 billion. The company also guided its full-year fiscal 2018 EPS and revenue above the Street's estimates.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) gained nearly 5 percent after the biopharmaceutical company announced an update on an ongoing clinical trial. The company reported positive results from its phase 2 clinical trial of OPRX-106 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis involving 24 patients who received 2 mg or 8 mg of OPRX-106 for eight weeks.

