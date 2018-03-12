Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 12, 2018 5:17pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Proteostatis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares are up 31 percent after the announcement the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation for PTI-428 in Cystic Fibrosis.
  • Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) shares are up 10 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $11.35 million, beating estimates by $1.5 million.

Losers

  • Kuro Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of $37 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. The company also announced it will increases the aggregate offering price of shares of common stock from $100 million to $160 million.
  • Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares are down 14 percent following a fourth quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 24 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales missed estimates by $2 million, coming in at $164 million. The company also issued weak first quarter guidance.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares are down 18 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 12 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales fell $3 million short of estimates at $188 million. The comps sees FY18 NA Class 8 truck production of 300,000-325,000.
  • Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are down 5 percent after a mixed second quarter earnings report. Earnings came in at 2 cents, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in $5 million ahead of estimates at $296 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

