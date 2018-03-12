Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) stock surged higher by 25 percent Monday after the optical component provider agreed to sell itself. Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE), a provider of optical and photonic products, offered to buy Oclaro in a deal which values its stock at approximately $9.99 per share, or $1.8 billion in equity value.

CafePress Inc (NASDAQ: PRSS) could see continued volatility Monday after falling 3.6 percent Friday. The retailer of personalized products including apparel and mugs said Friday it will be slashing its entire workforce by 7 percent.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) was trading higher by nearly 5 percent after gaining 21 percent Friday. The human capital management services provider saw its stock soar as high as $6.35 on Friday but closed at $4.62. The company announced the development of new financial, insurance transaction, and metering platform but at the same time also said it "has never, does not now and will never use its blockchain technology in any form of cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency related application."

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained more than 12 percent Monday morning. The nuclear fuel technology company said it has received a divisional patent in Japan related to the manufacturing of its metallic nuclear fuel design.

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) could see volatility ahead of its scheduled earnings report after Monday's close. The software applications and database provider is expected to earn 13 cents per share in its fourth quarter on revenue of $287.67 million.

