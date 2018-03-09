36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 42.9 percent to $5.43. ShiftPixy reported the development of financial and insurance transaction and metering platform.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 25.8 percent to $8.34.
- Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) surged 22.5 percent to $11.15 following Q4 results. Coherus BioSciences reported a Q4 loss of $0.84 per share.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) climbed 21.3 percent to $22.43 on top of Thursday's 27 percent gain. In fact, shares of the clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company were higher by more than 175 percent this week alone.
- Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ: SPKE) gained 18.6 percent to $10.20 after the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter and engaged Morgan Stanley as financial advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) rose 17.2 percent to $5.52 after falling 4.07 percent on Thursday.
- Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) gained 16.4 percent to $26.40 as the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OMED) rose 13.3 percent to $3.49. OncoMed reported Q4 earnings of $0.25 per share on revenue of $20.64 million.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares surged 13.2 percent to $12.32. ChemoCentryx reported Q4 earnings of $0.80 per share on sales of $56.301 million.
- Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) shares climbed 13.1 percent to $16.45 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HURC) jumped 13.1 percent to $47.22 following Q1 results.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares climbed 10.7 percent to $4.00 after gaining 4.64 percent on Thursday.
- PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) gained 10.6 percent to $2.93 as the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares climbed 10.6 percent to $7.12. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and a $19.00 price target.
- NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NCSM) rose 9.6 percent to $17.09 following Q4 results.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) shares gained 9.4 percent to $8.70 following Q4 earnings beat and upbeat Q1 sales guidance.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) rose 8.5 percent to $24.00. Mizuho upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares gained 7.9 percent to $2.05. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported a Q4 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $740,000 and plans resubmission of NDA for DSUVIA in the second quarter.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares gained 6.2 percent to $46.43 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also raised its FY18 guidance.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 3.1 percent to $1.33. The diversified holding company said Thursday its wholly owned subsidiary Super Crypto Mining entered into an agreement to buy another 1,100 S9 mining machines. The purchase is consistent with DPW's already stated goal of owning 10,000 mining machines by the end of the year.
Losers
- Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares dipped 40.4 percent to $4.04 following a fourth quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a penny, down from 35 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. It was also announced company CEO Jeff Coats and CFO Kimberly Boren are stepping down. Wesley Ozima was named interim CEO.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) fell 37.4 percent to $4.61. Sunesis Pharma reported a Q4 loss of $0.21 per share.
- VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) shares fell 17.7 percent to $2.38 after the company disclosed a proposed offering of common stock.
- L S Starrett Co (NYSE: SCX) declined 15.7 percent to $7.25 after the company announced suspension of dividend.
- Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) dipped 14.8 percent to $1.71.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) fell 14.5 percent to $2.71.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares dropped 11.9 percent to $47.52. Big Lots reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 10.6 percent to $8.00. Calithera Biosciences reported a Q4 loss of $0.31 per share on sales of $7.254 million.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares dipped 10 percent to $2.70 after the company reported initial results of DetermaVu feasibility on new platforms.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) declined 9.9 percent to $18.22 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued weak guidance.
- Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) tumbled 9.6 percent to $4.93. Otonomy reported a Q4 loss of $0.62 per share on revenue of $270,000.
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PTX) shares fell 8.6 percent to $2.65. Pernix Therapeutics reported a Q4 loss of $2.78 per share on revenue of $41.5 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) fell 8.4 percent to $15.93.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) slipped 8 percent to $14.69. Toys "R" Us is reportedly set on liquidating its U.S. operations.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 8 percent to $9.66 after surging 71.69 percent on Thursday.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) fell 7.3 percent to $7.11 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
