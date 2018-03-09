IN THE NEWS

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stock rocketed higher by more than 50 percent Thursday and is now up 295 percent in the past week after coming alive following a new patent last Friday: Link

The bull market turns nine years old Friday, extending an epic run for U.S. stocks even as concerns about heightened volatility and inflation have slowed the pace of the rally in recent weeks: Link $

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was prepared to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in what would be the first face-to-face encounter between the two countries’ leaders and could mark a breakthrough in a standoff over the North’s nuclear weapons: Link

Toys “R” Us is making preparations for a liquidation of its bankrupt U.S. operations after so far failing to find a buyer or reach a debt restructuring deal with lenders, according to people familiar with the matter: Link

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Nonfarm Payrolls for Feb 313.0K vs 200.0K Est; Prior 200.0K. Private Payrolls for Feb 287.0K vs 191.0K Est; Prior 196.0K

Unemployment Rate for Feb 4.10% vs 4.00% Est; Prior 4.10%

Data on wholesale trade inventories for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in a live interview at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in New York at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

JPMorgan upgraded Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Neutral to Overweight

(NASDAQ: AKAM) from Neutral to Overweight JPMorgan upgraded Williams Co. (NYSE: WMB) from Neutral to Overweight

(NYSE: WMB) from Neutral to Overweight Morgan Stanley downgraded Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

