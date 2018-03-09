56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares rose 76.73 percent to close at $6.55 on Thursday after the company reported a rise in kit sales, new device sale, and filing of Form N-CSR for 2017.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares gained 71.69 percent to close at $10.49 on Thursday. Net Element named Jon Najarian to its board.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares surged 61.96 percent to close at $13.686 on Thursday after the company disclosed positive results in NASH clinical trial.
- PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) gained 37.04 percent to close at $11.10 following Q4 results.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) surged 27.25 percent to close at $18.49 after gaining more than 55 percent Wednesday.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares climbed 23.73 percent to close at $30.03 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) gained 22.94 percent to close at $29.21 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Oragenics Inc (NASDAQ: OGEN) rose 21.46 percent to close at $3.17 on Thursday after surging 34.54 percent on Wednesday.
- Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 19.41 percent to close at $26.08. Jounce Therapeutics reported a Q4 loss of $0.29 per share on sales of $13 million.
- Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) rose 16.45 percent to close at $8.85 after reporting first dosing with pegzilarginase in Phase 1 cohort expansions.
- Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBRG) gained 16.07 percent to close at $4.025 after the company agreed to be acquired for $4.05 per share in cash.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) gained 15.24 percent to close at $8.32 following Q4 results.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) rose 14.1 percent to close at $7.85 following Q4 results.
- Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) gained 13.92 percent to close at $5.32.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares surged 13.18 percent to close at $7.30 on Thursday.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) gained 12.86 percent to close at $17.02 on Thursday.
- United Microelectronics Corp (ADR) (NYSE: UMC) shares rose 12.81 percent to close at $2.73 on Thursday.
- Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ: IMDZ) rose 12.68 percent to close at $4.00. Immune Design is expected to report Q4 financial results on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 12.26 percent to close at $13.46.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares rose 12.04 percent to close at $5.49.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) climbed 10.23 percent to close at $32.44. JMP Securities initiates coverage on Intellia Therapeutics with a Market Outperform rating and a $76.00 price target.
- Reis Inc (NASDAQ: REIS) gained 10.05 percent to close at $21.90 as the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 10 percent to close at $14.30 on Thursday after falling 10.34 percent on Wednesday.
- Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) rose 8.58 percent to close at $79.72. CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) announced plans to acquire Express Scripts for $67 billion.
- International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) rose 7.99 percent to close at $29.86 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) gained 7.66 percent to close at $1.195. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences with a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target.
- Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) rose 7.26 percent to close at $6.80 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 6.35 percent to close at $179.11 following news of dividend raise and QTD results from Vegas and Macau Properties.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 6.23 percent to close at $3.07.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) rose 5.84 percent to close at $122.86 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Stage Stores Inc (NYSE: SSI) rose 4.21 percent to close at $1.98. Stage Stores reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share on sales of $549 million.
Losers
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares tumbled 61.03 percent to close at $2.65 on Thursday after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 GLOBE study did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of overall survival.
- FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) fell 32.59 percent to close at $4.55 after the company reported preliminary financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2017 and updated its 2018 business forecast.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) declined 29.87 percent to close at $2.70. Volt Info Sciences reported a Q1 loss of $0.51 per share on sales of $253.338 million.
- tronc Inc (NASDAQ: TRNC) slipped 24.07 percent to close at $15.05 after reporting Q4 results.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) fell 22.93 percent to close at $22.005. XOMA reported a Q4 loss of $0.16 per share on sales of $5.357 million. The company also announced a $300 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 22.42 percent to close at $12.025 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) dropped 19.72 percent to close at $86.40 after the company issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) declined 19.42 percent to close at $4.15. Myomo reported a Q4 loss of $0.25 per share on sales of $547,000.
- Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) dropped 17.87 percent to close at $2.62 after the company posted Q4 results.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRN) fell 16.87 percent to close at $2.07.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) dropped 16.25 percent to close at $2.01.
- BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ: BIOS) fell 15.47 percent to close at $2.595 following Q4 results.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) dropped 12.59 percent to close at $38.81. Benchmark downgraded Progress Software from Buy to Sell.
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) fell 12.39 percent to close at $22.98. Kroger posted in-line Q4 earnings.
- REV Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVG) shares tumbled 12.15 percent to close at $23.85 following Q1 results.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares dropped 11.99 percent to close at $4.70 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) dropped 11.45 percent to close at $172.00 as the company announced plans to acquire Express Scripts for $67 billion.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 11.01 percent to close at $3.80 on Thursday after gaining 66.15 percent on Wednesday.
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTX) shares slipped 10.77 percent to close at $2.90 following Q4 results.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) declined 10.53 percent to close at $16.15 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) fell 8.44 percent to close at $4.88 on Thursday.
- Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE: FMSA) shares fell 6.68 percent to close at $4.19 following weak Q4 results.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) shares fell 6.58 percent to close at $24.85 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 6.42 percent to close at $23.17. Craig-Hallum downgraded CalAmp from Buy to Hold.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) declined 6.17 percent to close at $5.63. Viking Therapeutics reported a Q4 loss of $0.14 per share.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.