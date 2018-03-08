32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) rose 19.9 percent to $88.00 in pre-market trading. CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) announced plans to acquire Express Scripts for $67 billion.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares rose 18.6 percent to $10.02 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive results in NASH clinical trial.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) rose 13.5 percent to $3.03 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.33 percent on Wednesday.
- Oragenics Inc (NASDAQ: OGEN) rose 10.4 percent to $2.88 in pre-market trading after surging 34.54 percent on Wednesday.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 8.8 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.29 percent on Wednesday.
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) rose 8.5 percent to $21.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.78 percent on Wednesday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) rose 8.2 percent to $14.06 in pre-market trading after falling 10.34 percent on Wednesday.
- PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) rose 8 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- United Microelectronics Corp (ADR) (NYSE: UMC) shares rose 7.9 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares rose 7.9 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares rose 7.8 percent to $26.15 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) rose 7.7 percent to $125.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) rose 6.3 percent to $29.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Stage Stores Inc (NYSE: SSI) rose 6.3 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading. Stage Stores reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share on sales of $549 million.
- 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA) shares rose 4.7 percent to $80.70 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares rose 4.4 percent to $19.20 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.21 percent on Wednesday.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 3.9 percent to $174.89 in pre-market trading following news of dividend raise and QTD results from Vegas and Macau Properties.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) shares rose 3.8 percent to $127.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 3.6 percent to $45.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.28 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares fell 68.4 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 GLOBE study did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of overall survival.
- Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 15.4 percent to $2.70 after the company posted Q4 results.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) fell 12.3 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of $50 million in common shares.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares fell 12 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 11.6 percent to $13.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) fell 7.4 percent to $4.77 in pre-market trading. Myomo reported a Q4 loss of $0.25 per share on sales of $547,000.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 6.4 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) fell 6.2 percent to $101.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) fell 5.2 percent to $184.22 in pre-market trading as the company announced plans to acquire Express Scripts for $67 billion.
- Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (ADR) (NYSE: BVN) fell 5.1 percent to $14.39 in the pre-market trading session after declining 3.56 percent on Wednesday.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 4.9 percent to $4.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 66.15 percent on Wednesday.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) shares fell 4.7 percent to $2.64 in pre-market trading.
- Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE: FMSA) shares fell 4.3 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading following weak Q4 results.
