Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (ETF) (NYSE: IYH), the exchange traded fund which seeks to replace the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index, could see increased volume Thursday in reaction to a mega-merger in the group. Health insurer CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) reached an agreement to buy Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) in a deal which values the pharmacy benefit manager's stock at $96.03.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and other casino related stocks could move higher on Thursday in sympathy with Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) after the company updated the investment community and raised its dividend.

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) stock has not yet responded to a report that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is looking to sell various products in Brazil. Mercadolibre is a Latin America-based e-commerce company with exposure to Brazil, Argentina, and other countries. As a reminder, reports of Amazon's pending entrance in Brazil in early February sent shares of Mercadolibre's stock lower by nearly 7 percent.

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) was trading lower by more than 2 percent after gaining more than 55 percent Wednesday. The stock is also up more than 200 percent since the end of February. There was no news to justify the price action on Wednesday but heightened volatility was seen in multiple low-float nano-cap stocks, including Zosano Pharma.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) was trading higher by nearly 1 percent. The semiconductor company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter results after Thursday's close and investors should expect the press release to be released at around 4:05 p.m. EST.

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Jobless Claims

12 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2018