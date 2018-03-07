Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goodyear Previews New Tire Prototype Designed For Electric Vehicles
Zacks , Zacks  
March 07, 2018 11:07am   Comments
Share:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT provided a preview of its EfficientGrip Performance tire's prototype at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. Enabled with electric drive technology, the new tire will cater to the electric vehicle segment and will be available in Europe by 2019.

A test conducted by the company discovered that regular tires, when used on EVs, can wear out faster at the rate of around 30% due to powerful torque and heavy weight of battery packs in the vehicles. The results encouraged Goodyear to find a new tire technology, particularly for EVs.

Per management, the company is working on collaborations to launch its Electric Drive Technology by 2019. The new technology has been designed to tackle the performance necessities of the increasing EV segment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (GT)

Study: NBA Jersey Sponsorships Drive $350 Million In Value On Social Media Alone
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.