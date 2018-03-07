The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT provided a preview of its EfficientGrip Performance tire's prototype at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. Enabled with electric drive technology, the new tire will cater to the electric vehicle segment and will be available in Europe by 2019.

A test conducted by the company discovered that regular tires, when used on EVs, can wear out faster at the rate of around 30% due to powerful torque and heavy weight of battery packs in the vehicles. The results encouraged Goodyear to find a new tire technology, particularly for EVs.

Per management, the company is working on collaborations to launch its Electric Drive Technology by 2019. The new technology has been designed to tackle the performance necessities of the increasing EV segment.

