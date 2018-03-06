Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 06, 2018 5:47pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares are up 11 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 9 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $554 million, beating estimates by $9 million. Subscription annual recurring revenue was $1.18 billion, up 106 percent year-over-year.
  • Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 23 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $148 million, beating estimates by $2 million.
  • Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) shares are up 9 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 60 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $78 million, topping estimates by $5 million. The company issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
  • H & R Block (NYSE: HRB) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of $1.16, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $488 million, beating estimates by $29 million.

Losers

  • Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a larger than expected fourth quarter loss. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 36 cents per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales fell short of estimates by $4 million, coming in at $265 million.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares are down 8 percent after issuing weak FY18 EPS guidance despite reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. The company also reported it has won a $44.5 million Puma AE UAS contract from a major country in the Middle East.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are down 7 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Comps were also up 4 percent in the quarter.
  • Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares are down 5 percent following a fourth quarter earnings miss. Collaboration R&D sales came in at $3.7 million, missing estimates by $400,000.

