H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) stock gained more than 1 percent early Tuesday morning after gaining 4.5 percent on Monday. The tax preparation company is scheduled to report its fiscal third quarter results after Tuesday's close. Wall Street analysts are modeling the company to lose $1.29 per share on revenue of $458.75 million.

Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) gained more than 15 percent in reaction to the enterprise cloud platform provider reported its fourth quarter results. The company said it lost 72 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $28.9 million. This compares favorably to expectations of an 80 cent per share loss on revenue of $26.3 million.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) gained more than 5 percent after the diagnostic testing company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted a 510(k) clearance. The FDA has granted the company approval to market its Sofia Lyme FIA to be used with the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer for the rapid differential detection of human IgM and IgG antibodies.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) lost more than 2 percent after the department store giant reported its fourth quarter results. The company said it earned $1.37 per share in the quarter on revenue of $22.77 billion versus expectations of $1.38 per share on revenue of $22.53 billion. The company also guided its first quarter EPS to a range of $1.25 to $1.45 versus expectations of $1.40 per share.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) lost more than 1 percent early Tuesday morning after gaining nearly 10 percent Monday and hitting an all-time high of $50.50. The payment processor company surged on Monday amid reports it's looking to add more bitcoin services.

