Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 05, 2018 6:32pm   Comments
Share:
Related
38 Biggest Movers From Friday
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
After Hours Gainers / Losers (3/5/2018) (Seeking Alpha)
Related HAIR
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Restoration Robotics beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares are up 13 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 72 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $29 million, beating estimates by $3 million. The company announced it has implemented a workforce reduction of nearly 20 percent of its global headcount and will terminate facility lease early.
  • Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $5.9 million, beating estimates by $130,000. GAAP earnings came in at a loss of 4 cents, which may not to compare to a 16-cent loss estimate.

Losers

  • GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares are down 20 percent are reporting the design of phase 3 trial of GMI-1271 in relapsed/refractory AML.
  • Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares are down 16 percent after reporting weak third quarter earnings guidance. The company delivered a second quarter sales beat, but comps were down 2 percent and earnings missed estimates by 3 cents, coming in at a loss of 12 cents.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares are down 10 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company also announced it has added $15 million to its buyback plan.
  • TransACT Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) shares are down 9 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company also announced a $5 million share buyback plan.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares are down 8 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company sees FY18 R&D expenses in the range of $67 million-$76 million.
  • G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares are down 4 percent after an S-1 filing shows registration for a 3 million common stock offering.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASNA + GLYC)

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Ascena Retail Q2 Earnings Preview
6 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.