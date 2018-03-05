Market Overview

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2018 12:32pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) surged 45.2 percent to $11.35 after the clinical biopharmaceutical company announced an encouraging update from ongoing clinical studies. The company said its pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of its suprachoroidal CLS-TA in patients with macular edema achieved positive topline results.
  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) shares surged 40.9 percent to $13.36 after climbing 54.15 percent on Friday.
  • XL Group Ltd. (NYSE: XL) shares gained 29.3 percent to $55.99 after the insurance company agreed to sell itself to France's AXA for $15 billion, or $57.60 per share.
  • Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares rose 26.1 percent to $3.62.
  • Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares climbed 25.2 percent to $10.45 following better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) rose 21.5 percent to $20.43 as the company issued Phase 2 data for enobosarm for urinary incontinence.
  • iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: IPIC) surged 18.2 percent to $13.38. Roth Capital initiated coverage on iPic Entertainment with a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target.
  • ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares gained 10.8 percent to $3.61 after the company reported a partnership with Serametrix for ITUS' Cchek.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) climbed 10.7 percent to $3.94. Cowen & Co. upgraded Intrepid Potash from Underperform to Market Perform.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) shares rose 10.2 percent to $3.78.
  • Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) gained 10 percent to $8.47 after dropping 27.36 percent on Friday.
  • Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) shares gained 9.1 percent to $23.94.
  • Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) climbed 7.9 percent to $2.47.
  • Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: AOI) shares rose 7.2 percent to $23.20
  • Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares gained 6.8 percent to $36.39 after the company presented results from its pivotal Phase 3 PALISADE trial of AR101 for peanut allergy at the AAAAI-WAO.
  • ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 6.4 percent to $7.70 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
  • MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) climbed 6.3 percent to $30.75. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on MacroGenics with a Buy rating.
  • Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose 5 percent to $4.48. Morgan Stanley upgraded Groupon from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
  • Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSE: CVRS) gained 4 percent to $1.09. The developer of precision vascular robotics announced it has received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its automated robotic movement designed for the CorPath GRX platform.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) shares tumbled 63.2 percent to $9.27 as the company disclosed that its two Phase 3 trials evaluating olumacostat glasaretil in patients with acne vulgaris did not meet co-primary endpoints.
  • Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA) declined 24.3 percent to $17.28 after the company reported termination of merger agreement with Ultra.
  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) fell 23.4 percent to $1.65 as the company announced a $5 million private placement.
  • BRF SA (ADR) (NYSE: BRFS) shares dropped 14.5 percent to $8.05.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) fell 11.8 percent to $4.87. Wynnefield Capital disclosed that it will fully subscribe to Babcok & Wilcox's rights offering.
  • Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares dropped 11.1 percent to $5.61.
  • USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) fell 11 percent to $22.88.
  • Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) slipped 8 percent to $34.00. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Vectrus from Buy to Hold.
  • United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ: UBOH) shares declined 7.3 percent to $20.40.

