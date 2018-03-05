Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) stock was trading higher by more than 2 percent early Monday morning. The specialty apparel retailer is scheduled to report its fiscal second quarter results after the market closes. Analysts are expecting the company to lose 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) soared more than 50 percent after the clinical biopharmaceutical company announced an encouraging update from ongoing clinical studies. The company said its pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of its suprachoroidal CLS-TA in patients with macular edema achieved positive topline results.

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE: XL) gained more than 30 percent after the insurance company agreed to sell itself to France's AXA for $15 billion, or $57.60 per share.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: BBGI) was trading flat early Monday morning. The company did announce after Friday's close an 11 percent increase to its quarterly dividend to five cents per share.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSE: CVRS) gained nearly 20 percent. The developer of precision vascular robotics announced it has received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its automated robotic movement designed for the CorPath GRX platform.

