32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares climbed 52.4 percent to $8.32 as the company reported the Issuance of a new US patent covering M207 as an acute treatment for migraine.
- Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) shares jumped 27 percent to $34.75 as the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results and issued a strong FY18 outlook.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) gained 16.5 percent to $16.50 after the company disclosed 'positive' top-line data from Phase 2a trial with RPL554 in cystic fibrosis patients.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 15.6 percent to $97.69 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) shares rose 14 percent to $3.66.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) gained 10.2 percent to $50.34 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) climbed 10.1 percent to $18.68. SpartanNash appointed Matthew Mannelly and Gregg Tanner as new independent members to the company’s Board of Directors. BMO Capital upgraded SpartanNash from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) gained 7.4 percent to $5.57. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Conatus Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
- ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ICUI) surged 7.1 percent to $238.90. ICU Medical reported Q4 earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue of $370.1 million.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) rose 7 percent to $33.68 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong FY18 forecast.
- PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ: PRGX) gained 6.7 percent to $8.00 following Q4 results.
- Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) rose 4.5 percent to $67.19. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) announced plans to acquire Microsemi for $68.78 per share in cash.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) rose 3.7 percent to $3.92. SG Blocks reported 2017 loss of $1.95 per share on sales of $5.06 million.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares rose 3.4 percent to $96.84 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong sales forecast.
Losers
- Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFH) shares dipped 41.5 percent to $11.00 after the company issued weak FY 2018 forecast.
- Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) shares tumbled 25.2 percent to $7.93 after jumping 128.45 percent on Thursday.
- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) shares declined 20.9 percent to $21.61. Engility reported Q4 GAAP loss of $1.62 per share on sales of $464.8 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) fell 18.5 percent to $4.95. Babcock & Wilcox reported a Q4 loss of $0.95 per share on sales of $408.1 million.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) declined 18.3 percent to $5.45.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) dropped 15.3 percent to $2.35. Tyme Technologies priced its 9 million share offering of common stock at $2.25 per share.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) fell 15.3 percent to $38.84 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) shares dropped 12.8 percent to $10.81 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares dipped 11.4 percent to $2.18. Sierra Oncology reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) shares fell 10 percent to $6.11 following Q4 results.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) slipped 9.8 percent to $15.49.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) dipped 9 percent to $34.15 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares declined 7.3 percent to $20.21 following Q4 results.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) dropped 7 percent to $15.14. eHealth reported Q4 adjusted loss of $0.93 per share on sales of $43.76 million.
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) fell 6.8 percent to $43.09 as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 6.5 percent to $116.10 following Q4 results.
- Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) slipped 5 percent to $3.02 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) slipped 5 percent to $9.34 following weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
