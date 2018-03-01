Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's 4 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2018 8:41am   Comments
salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock gained more than 3 percent Thursday after reporting a top-and-bottom-line beat in its fourth quarter results. The company said it earned 35 cents per share on revenue of $2.85 billion versus expectations of 34 cents per share at $2.81 billion. The company also guided its full fiscal year 2018 EPS and sales ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) lost more than 11 percent. The company confirmed the SEC is investigating its $250 million tZero initial coin offering. The company said it's unaware of any legal proceedings that could have a negative impact on its business and the SEC's investigation doesn't imply it has a negative opinion.

Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) could see increased volume Thursday after a rival flu vaccine product showed improve responses in a study. Specifically, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) said its NanoFlu recombinant influenza vaccine showed improved immune responses in a phase 1/2 clinical trial compared to existing egg-based high-dose flu vaccines.

SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT) could see increased volume Thursday after multiple retailers, including Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB), and Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported their respective earnings reports.

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

