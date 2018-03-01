25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 25.4 percent to $2.72 in pre-market trading on report NanoFlu™ vaccine demonstrating improved immune responses compared to egg-based, high-dose flu vaccine.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) rose 16.4 percent to $21.03 in pre-market trading after declining 4.79 percent on Wednesday.
- XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) rose 15.8 percent to $5.58 in pre-market trading.
- Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) rose 15.5 percent to $21.25 in pre-market trading.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 13.2 percent to $10.75 in pre-market trading following strong preliminary results.
- AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) shares rose 12.8 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that Stone Point Capital and Karfunkel family and the CEO will purchase the company at $13.50 per share in cash.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares rose 12.5 percent to $15.05 in pre-market trading.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 11.3 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) rose 10.8 percent to $10.66 in pre-market trading.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) shares rose 9.8 percent to $30.90 in the pre-market trading session.
- Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) rose 8.6 percent to $20.75 in pre-market trading.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) rose 8.5 percent to $48.90 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) fell 48.8 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares fell 17.2 percent to $35.03 in pre-market trading. Portola Pharma reported Q4 loss of $1.41 per share.
- PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) fell 16.2 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) fell 15.2 percent to $20.40 in pre-market trading. Box posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, but issued weak revenue guidance for first quarter and fiscal year.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) fell 13.3 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after declining 16.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 13.1 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) shares fell 12.6 percent to $83.20 in pre-market trading. WPP reported FY17 preliminary sales of $19.703 billion.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) fell 11.3 percent to $11.40 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares fell 9.8 percent to $23.81 in pre-market trading.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) fell 9.8 percent to $40.23 in pre-market trading.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) fell 9.8 percent to $44.30 in pre-market trading.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) fell 8.5 percent to $58.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) fell 6.3 percent to $46.25 in pre-market trading. L Brands reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
