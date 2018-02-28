40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) jumped 34.3 percent to $5.64. Endocyte priced its 17.86 million share offering at $4.20 per share. Endocyte appointed Patrick Machado, J.D. to its Board of Directors.
- PHH Corporation (NYSE: PHH) shares climbed 25.3 percent to $10.70 after the company agreed to be purchased by Ocwen Financial for $11 per share in cash.
- Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ: STB) surged 24.9 percent to $7.51 after the company agreed to be acquired by a group of investors led by CDPQ.
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) gained 23.6 percent to $33.68 following a surprise earnings beat.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) shares rose 22.3 percent to $30.95 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) gained 21.6 percent to $25.58 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company sees FY18 gross merchandise sales growth of 14-16 percent year-over-year with sales growth expected to grow 21-23 percent.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares climbed 17.4 percent to $10.18 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares gained 16.9 percent to $4.09.
- TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares rose 16.3 percent to $15.76 after reporting a fourth quarter sales beat.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) surged 15.6 percent to $3.23 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) rose 14.5 percent to $41.00 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) shares climbed 14.2 percent to $47.49 following Q4 results.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) rose 10 percent to $2.20 as the company disclosed that it has won a $10 million contract from 'an established carrier.'
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) gained 9 percent to $2,076.57 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) shares rose 8.7 percent to $23.75 following better-than-expected Q4 profit.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) gained 8.2 percent to $1.72. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Payment Data Systems with a Buy rating.
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) surged 7.4 percent to $29.75 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE: OCN) rose 6.7 percent to $3.61. Ocwen Financial reported Q4 loss of $0.34 per share on sales of $276.77 million. PHH agreed to be purchased by Ocwen Financial for $11 per share in cash.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) gained 5.7 percent to $73.90 following Q4 results.
Losers
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) shares tumbled 27 percent to $6.75 following its fourth quarter report. The company's board said it will be suspending its quarterly dividend, which is expected to free up $250 million in cash to accelerate its debt repayment.
- Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) dropped 18.3 percent to $33.67 after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) dipped 15.8 percent to $5.20. Community Health posted a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued a weak 2018 forecast.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) declined 15.8 percent to $1.92 following Q4 results.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 15.7 percent to $6.99.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) shares tumbled 15.6 percent to $6.07. Maiden Holdings reported a Q4 loss of $1.65 per share on net sales of $658.30 million.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) fell 14.9 percent to $132.68 as the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares declined 13.8 percent to $26.85 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) dropped 13.3 percent to $12.21 following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares declined 11.2 percent to $16.45 as the company issued a weak revenue forecast.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) slipped 11.1 percent to $18.11 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat but fell short of sales estimates.
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares dipped 10.8 percent to $54.92 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) declined 10.6 percent to $3.58. TravelCenters of America reported a Q4 loss of $0.52 per share.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) fell 10.5 percent to $17.24 after reporting Q4 results.
- Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) shares tumbled 10.1 percent to $ 61.15 as the company posted downbeat Q4 results and announced a $50 million buyback plan.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) declined 9.4 percent to $2.62. Office Depot posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 8.2 percent to $20.03 following Q4 results.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) declined 7.8 percent to $88.28 following regulatory update on ozanimod for the treatment of relapsing MS. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Celgene from Buy to Hold.
- AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) fell 7.3 percent to $ 35.38. Alarm.com reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share on sales of $88.8 million.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) slipped 6.7 percent to $29.15 following a fourth quarter sales miss. The company issued FY18 sales guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.76 billion.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) shares dropped 5.5 percent to $90.49 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
