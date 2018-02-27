12 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares are up 16 percent following a surprise earnings beat. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 13 cents, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $95 million, beating estimates by $6 million.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are up 13 percent after delivering a fourth quarter earnings acme. Adjusted earnings came in at 15 cents, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $136 million, beating estimates by $3 million. The company sees FY18 gross merchandise sales growth of 14-16 percent year-over-year with sales growth expected to grow 21-23 percent.
- TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares are up 12 percent after reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $214 million, beating estimates by $4 million. Earnings came in at 15 cents per share, up from 8 cents per share in the same quarter of last year.
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) shares are up 7 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $889 million, beating estimates by $84 million.
Losers
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) shares are down 13 percent following a fourth quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 57 cents, beating estimates by a penny but sales fell $8 million short of estimates at $474 million. The company issued FY18 sales guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.76 billion against a $1.75 billion consensus estimate.
- Tesaro Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. Earnings came in at a loss of $3.35 per share, missing estimates by 96 cents. Sales fell $7 million short of estimates at $48 million. The company issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) shares are down 9 percent following its fourth quarter report. Sales beat estimates by $10 million, coming in at $2.22 billion. The company sees FY18 adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 billion.
- E.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat but fell short of sales estimates. Adjusted earnings came in at 26 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales missed estimates by $170,000, coming in at $81.6 million. The company sees 2018 sales in the range of $286 million- $291 million against a $301.28 million consensus estimate.
- Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) shares are down 7 percent after a greater fourth quarter loss than expected. Earnings came in at a loss of 76 cents per share, missing estimates by 25 cents. Sales came in at $77 million, beating estimates by $1 million.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are down 7 percent despite delivering a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 55 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. The company sees 2018 sales of $225 million-$270 million against a consensus estimate of $260.7 million.
- Rogers Corporation (NASDAQ: ROG) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.36, missing estimates by 6 cents. The company also issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are down 3 percent after fourth quarter earnings fell in-line with consensus. Sales barely missed estimates by $300,000, coming in at $242.9 million. The issued weak first quarter earnings guidance.
